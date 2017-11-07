Viral Video Points Out the Top 15 Funny Things That Christians Do

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Jordan Taylor, a Christian vlogger who hosts the YouTube channel Blimey Cow, observed lots of clichés among his Christian friend group. So he made a funny video pointing them all out—and it went viral. Have you seen these clichés?

Readers are Leaders! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Charisma, Ministry Today and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? Send us a correction