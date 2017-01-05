Transgender Regret: My Sex Change 'Fixed Nothing'

Changing your physical body to match your desires will not make you feel whole. ( Public Domain )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Former Olympian Bruce Jenner has been hailed a hero by some in the LGBT community for his recent sex-change surgery and name change to Caitlyn.

But one man who has changed sexes twice says that the transgender movement has left a trail of misery in its wake.

Author and speaker Walt Heyer has experienced sex-change regret first hand.

"The surgery fixed nothing—it only masked and exacerbated deeper psychological problems," Heyer wrote in an article on Public Discourse.

"If more people were aware of the dark and troubled history of sex-reassignment surgery, perhaps we wouldn't be so quick to push people toward it," he said.

Is sex-change surgery the answer to gender dysphoria? How should the church respond to transgenders?

"We need to be mindful that the church is a hospital for broken people. And as such, we need to be the people who administer assistance and guidance to those people who are suffering," Heyer said.

"We don't want to leave them where they are. We want them to be healed and find the source of Christ in their life so they can be restored the way I have been," he added.

Copyright The Christian Broadcasting Network, Inc., All rights reserved.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.