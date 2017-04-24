End-Time Deception: People Seeing UFOs Everywhere

As men and women claim to have seen more unidentified flying objects now than ever, some are wondering if this is a sign of the end times. ( Public domain )

There are 121,036 eyewitness accounts, organized county by county in each state and the District of Columbia, published in a new book, UFO Sightings Desk Reference: United States of America 2001-2015.

U.F.O. reports are collected by two volunteer organizations: the Mutual U.F.O. Network, or Mufon, and the National U.F.O. Reporting Center, or Nuforc, The New York Times reports.

Mufon's 500 volunteer investigators check out many of the sightings reported to the group. Roger Marsh, a Mufon spokesman, said that of the 270 cases his group investigated in Manhattan from 2002 through 2016, 44 eluded explanation and remained "unknown," NYT continues.

According to prophet Rick Joyner, these men and women may not understand what they see.

"Although it may be interesting to consider if there are other occupied worlds, this is not clear in Scripture and we cannot make a doctrine out of it. But what about what many consider to be 'proof' of alien visitations or UFOs?" Joyner writes.

"I submit that they are not visitors from other planets but are spiritual beings, such as 'Ezekiel's wheels' that do manifest in the natural from time to time. I bring this up because this can be a major diversion from our course."

He continued:

I did a study in the 1970s to track when most of the UFO sightings took place. It was noteworthy that most of them happened around significant events on earth, such as the beginning of revivals, other significant moves of God, or important events with the nation of Israel. These are not aliens from other planets. These are spiritual beings from both the good and bad side that for some reason tend to become visible to more people during times of important events on earth. Some experiences that people claim to have had about being kidnapped by aliens may seem to be real, and they may have been to a degree, but they were dealing with demonic entities, not aliens. This kind of thing will increase in frequency as this age comes to a close. There are some things in Revelation that might be considered comparable to the aliens people claim to see, but we must not be distracted by this. If anything like this happens to you, take authority over it in the name of Jesus.

