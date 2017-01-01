Justin Bieber's Mugshot Proves Surprising Testimony

Justin Bieber compared his mugshot, left, to a recent photo of himself. ( Justin Bieber/Instagram )

Justin Bieber shared his mugshot to prove the changing power of God.

"I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT?" Bieber posted to Instagram recently.

The photograph testimony proves several scriptures including 2 Corinthians 5:17, which states: "Therefore, if any man is in Christ, he is a new creature. Old things have passed away. Look, all things have become new."

The mugshot is from September 2016 when the pop star was arrested for drag racing and driving under the influence.

Since the incident, Bieber's reportedly been sharing the gospel on his tour.

