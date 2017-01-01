Meet the Cutest Worship Leader and Evangelist

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

When the Bible says to train up a child in the way he should go, this is exactly what it means.

Worship leader Caleb is ready to charm you and draw you closer to the Lord with worship.

He's dressed to the nines, with shiny shoes, a vest and a smart tie.

"I say, 'Everybody, let's stand up and join along," Caleb says on Little Big Shots after host Steve Harvey asks him how he starts a service.

"You can't be a worship leader [with] everybody sitting down," Harvey says.

"No I can't," 5-year-old Caleb replies.

"'Cause that'll be a dry service," Harvey says.

"Yes it will," Caleb agrees, before he gets to the audience to their feet and leads them in "Down in My Soul."

Watch the video to see.

