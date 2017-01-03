'Say Yes To the Dress' Embraces LGBT Agenda With Transgender, Throuple, Gay Consultant Stars

TLC classic's 'Say Yes to the Dress' latest season will feature its first gay consultant, a transgender bride and a throuple. ( Public Domain )

TLC classic's Say Yes to the Dress' latest season will feature its first gay consultant, a transgender bride and a throuple.

The popular television series follows brides-to-be as they select wedding dresses in the prestigious Kleinfeld store in New York City.

This season, the series uses new gay consultant Shay to help brides get dressed in their potential gowns. While the series continues to star fashion director Randy Finoli, he is not, and was never, in the changing rooms with women.

Upcoming episodes will also feature transgender bride Gabrielle Gibson, a first for the New York version of the series. A transgender bride was previously featured on Say Yes To the Dress: Atlanta.

Gibson is also a drag queen and was the first transgender person to win the Philadelphia-based Philly Drag Wars.

SYTTD's next move this season is to include a polyamorous throuple.

In the trailer, a bride arrives with her fiancé, Peter, and his wife, Ellen.

Mixed in with the LGBT characters, though, is Omarosa Manigault, an adviser to President Donald Trump, who is engaged to a pastor.

"Randy's never worked with a bride like Lady O," says Manigault. Then, "Randy's about to get hit in the head by four Bibles," when he offers feedback on one of her wedding gowns.

This season is the show's 10th anniversary on TLC.

