WATCH: Olympian Scott Hamilton Receives 'Spectacular Miracle'

Former Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton and his wife Tracie pose at the benefit gala for the 50th anniversary of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Beverly Hills. ( REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Olympic figure skater Scott Hamilton shouldn't have survived his third brain tumor.

"The nature of them is to grow, and without treatment, they have no reason to shrink," Hamilton says in a new video.

Yet, God intervened.

"So I was the recipient of a spectacular miracle. I'm keeping an eye on it, and there's no treatment needed at this time," Hamilton says of his August 2016 diagnosis.

Even the doctors knew the results were divine.

"The doctors basically said, 'Whatever you're doing, keep doing it,'" Hamilton says. "And it was very funny, the surgeon that I would use if I were to take it out, I go, 'Can you explain this?' He just smiled and looked at me and goes, 'God.' That's it. Whoa. I was just a blubbering mess, like, 'I'm not worthy of this.' There's so many other people out there who could benefit from this miracle."

Watch the video to see more of his story.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.