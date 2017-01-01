Easter Sunday TV Special on REELZ Will Celebrate the Best, Most Inspiring Movies of the Past Year

Terry Crews, right, hosted the 25th annual MovieGuide awards. ( REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian )

Movies make a profound difference in our lives. They can stir our imaginations and stimulate our minds. They can bring us laughter, tears, joy—or the whole range of emotion. They can arouse our compassion, spur us toward love, inspire our lives or incite us toward action and even hatred and violence.



Easter Sunday, April 16, on the REELZChannel, Movieguide®: The Family Guide to Movies and Entertainment, will present a special celebrating the best, most inspiring movies of the last year.



Using clips of the movies themselves and interviews with the top leaders, actors, writers and directors in Hollywood, the special will reveal why these movies were made and what was it about them that fascinated and inspired millions of people around the world.



"We hope this TV special will enable viewers to develop a strategy for their movie and television viewing that will help them live an inspired, abundant life," Movieguide® Founder and Publisher Dr. Baehr said.



The special will open with scenes from the Red Carpet at Movieguide®'s 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards in February. At the end, it will reveal the winners of the Epiphany Prizes for the Most Inspired Movie and TV Program of 2016.



The special will air April 16 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time and 2 p.m. Pacific Time on the REELZChannel.



Author of The Culture-Wise Family and How To Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul), Dr. Baehr is chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® (CFTVC) and its family guide to movies and entertainment, Movieguide® (www.movieguide.org).



Now in their 32nd year, CFTVC and Movieguide® are the largest, longest-running international, non-profit ministry dedicated to "redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media."



Movieguide®'s Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala honors the best, most family-friendly movies and television programs honoring God and inspiring audiences with messages of faith, hope, goodness, justice, redemption, forgiveness and true divine love.

