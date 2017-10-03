Stephen Hawking Endorses One-World Government

Physicist Stephen Hawking sits on stage during an announcement of the Breakthrough Starshot initiative. ( REUTERS/Lucas Jackson TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY )

Physicist Stephen Hawking openly endorsed a one-world government. He claims it's the only way to save humanity from technology.

To protect people against growing artificial intelligence, Hawking suggested countries should pursue "some form of world government."

"But that might become a tyranny," Hawking said. "All this may sound a bit doom-laden, but I am an optimist. I think the human race will rise to meet these challenges."

Eschatology scholars believe the one-world government is a sign of the end times.

Revelation 13 describes a single ruler who is worshipped by all:

I stood on the sand of the sea. And I saw a beast rising out of the sea, having seven heads and ten horns, with ten crowns on his horns, and blasphemous names on his heads. The beast which I saw was like a leopard. His feet were like those of a bear, and his mouth like the mouth of a lion. The dragon gave him his power and his throne and great authority. I saw one of his heads as if it was mortally wounded, but his deadly wound was healed, and the whole world marveled and followed the beast. They worshipped the dragon who gave authority to the beast. And they worshipped the beast, saying, "Who is like the beast? Who is able to wage war with him?"

He was given a mouth speaking great things and blasphemies. And he was given authority to wage war for forty-two months. He opened his mouth to speak blasphemies against God, to blaspheme His name and His tabernacle and those who dwell in heaven. It was granted to him to wage war with the saints and to overcome them. And authority was given him over every tribe and tongue and nation. All who dwell on the earth will worship him, all whose names have not been written in the Book of Life of the Lamb who was slain from the foundation of the world (Rev. 13:1-8).

