13 Women Who Exemplify Spirit-Filled Lives This Women's Day

Beginning March 1, global humanitarian relief and development organization, World Relief, began the rollout of the Thank God for Women campaign, which focuses on empowering women and elevating their invaluable contribution in transforming families, communities and cultures around the world.

In support of the initiative—and in honor of International Women's Day—World Relief will release the Proverbs 31 video on Wednesday, March 8. The video features real women in various scenes and settings around the world, juxtaposed against the famous Bible verse—blending the words with the moving imagery.

In a show of solidarity with women everywhere, more than 10 leading female influencers lent their own voices to the campaign by recording videos expressing why they personally thank God for women, including:

Latasha Morrison

Maria Goff

Lindsey Viducich

Ashley Goff

Shauna Niequist

Jo Saxton

Esther Havens

Keisha Polonio

Amena Brown Owen

Jeanne Stevens

Ann Voskamp

Rebekah Lyons

Jenny Yang

"When each woman shows up and does her brave thing, she actually wins a thousand other battles, because she makes a thousand other women brave," states New York Times best-selling author, Ann Voskamp.

"When I see a group of women get together, I know they mean business. I know that they are going to get it done, I know they'll bring life and hope," says Jo Saxton, speaker and director of 3DM.

Author and Vice President of Advocacy for World Relief Jenny Yang adds, "I've seen women around the world in some of the most difficult places on earth, they are the ones transforming the world."

Other publications and leading advocates for women's empowerment will also feature the Proverbs 31 video on their online platforms, including leading faith outlet Christianity Today Women; Catalyst, the nonprofit which seeks to expand opportunities for women and businesses; and many others.

In most of the countries where the organization works, women often face disproportionate levels of discrimination and hardship. World Relief works through local churches to protect, celebrate and raise the value of women by taking a holistic approach, addressing immediate needs and harmful belief systems simultaneously.

World Relief has economic development, maternal and child health, anti-trafficking and peace-building programs throughout Africa, Asia and the Middle East, along with refugee resettlement programs in the U.S. In fact, more than 80 percent of the beneficiaries of World Relief's programs are women and children. Across all of the organization's international initiatives, World Relief has been witness to a myriad of circumstances that have marginalized women for generations, including deeply ingrained belief structures, misinterpretations of the Bible, socioeconomics, violence and war.

The campaign launched on March 1 with the beginning of Women's History Month and will highlight International Women's Day on March 8. "Worldwide, women remain vulnerable when affected by war, violence and humanitarian crises. Yet they're also incredibly resourceful and resilient, often becoming the glue that holds families, economies and societies together. They are indispensable for a community to thrive," said World Relief President Scott Arbeiter.

Part of World Relief's strategy is encouraging men, especially through the church, to serve as the change-makers in society to raise the value of women. "This campaign is about empowering women, but it's also about the role of men in championing them," said World Relief CEO Tim Breene.

The Thank God for Women campaign will include social media initiatives, including a Thunderclap campaign and a series of blog posts, to highlight stories about women throughout the world who are making a difference in their communities.

