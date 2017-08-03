This Women's Day, Celebrate the Mom Who Went From Porn Star to Pastor

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

She was one of the hottest stars in the pornography industry. She had more than 100 X-rated films to her stage name.

"I look back at my past now, and you know I can't say that I really regret anything, because it has made me who I am today," Crystal Bassette told The Sun.

She filmed her first adult scene at age 21.

"I remember after the scene, I sat in the shower for about two hours, crying. Then I stopped after that shoot and didn't go back for about one month." Yet the porn industry had its claws in her.

After almost a decade in the business, God set her free.

Now, she's a pastor with her husband, using her testimony to preach how God can transform any life.

"I never saw myself going this extreme, but God leads you in these directions," Bassette said when she first started dating her husband, Dave.

Together, the couple leads New Beginnings Christian Life Church.

"I regretted it," Bassette said of her time in the industry. "But then I think to myself, If I didn't do those things, where would I be today? This is what my heart is for. And it's something I feel can help a lot and change people's lives."

Watch the video to see more of her story.

