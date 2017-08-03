Billy Graham Warns of This Proverbs 14:12 Trap

Don't be fooled: You need God, Billy Graham says. ( Billy Graham/Facebook )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

One of the tricks this life may play on you is convincing you that God isn't a necessity. You may even believe you've gotten this far on your own, that you don't need Him or His mercy or His provision.

One reader with a similar attitude asked Billy Graham: "I don't want to offend you, but why should I bother with God? My life is going along just fine without Him. In fact, He'd probably make me stop doing a lot of things I enjoy doing if I did turn to Him."

Ever wise, the evangelist schooled him on just how much God is involved in our daily lives.

Let me ask you a question: What do you suppose would happen to you if God didn't "bother" with you? In other words, what would happen to you if God forgot all about you or ignored you or refused to have anything to do with you?

I'll tell you what would happen: Your life would end immediately, before you finished reading this sentence. We are dependent on God for everything, and because He loves us, He supplies us with absolutely everything we need for our lives. He not only created the world and gave us the physical laws by which it operates, but He also actively sustains everything in it—including us. The Bible says, "He is before all things, and in Him all things hold together" (Col. 1:17).

Yes, you can leave God out of your life—but why would you? Don't be deceived; life isn't always going to be the way it is right now for you. Someday sickness or loneliness or death will catch up with you. Why wait until then to turn to God? The Bible warns, "There is a way that seems right to a man, but its end is the way of death" (Prov. 14:12).

I urge you instead to discover just how much God loves you. He not only takes care of you, but He sent His Son into the world to give His life for your salvation. Don't ignore Him any longer, but open your life to Christ today. The Bible says, "How shall we escape if we ignore such a great salvation?" (Hebrews 2:3a).

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.