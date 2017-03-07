Dating App Mocks Christ's Second Coming With Disgusting Profile

Meet Tinder Jesus ( Courtesy )

A user who identifies himself as Jesus is using the Tinder dating app to talk to both men and women.

The profile identifies Jesus as a carpenter with some offensive characteristics. The photo depicts a man with a beard, white robe and sash, pouring water into a glass filled with wine, and Sweedish fish and tortillas set out like communion.

Users have taken some screenshots of what they're calling the Second Coming.

In one, "Jesus" informs the person he'd turn her into fine (instead of water to wine). In another, he tells the lady he knows why Solomon had 700 wives—he never met her.

Other messages are not a laughing matter, and could be considered sexual harassment. A few people say they reported the user because they are atheists.

Thus far, the user has not been identified.

