Rapper Who Dressed Like Jesus for Halloween Says Next Album Will Focus on God

Kendrick Lamar performs at the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in Manhattan. ( REUTERS/Andrew Kelly )

Rapper Kendrick Lamar says his next album will focus on God and it's urgent to get his music out as soon as possible.

"I think now, how wayward things have gone within the past few months, my focus is ultimately going back to my community and the other communities around the world where they're doing the groundwork," Lamar told The New York Times.

"To Pimp a Butterfly was addressing the problem. I'm in a space now where I'm not addressing the problem anymore,. We're in a time where we exclude one major component out of this whole thing called life: God. Nobody speaks on it because it's almost in conflict with what's going on in the world when you talk about politics and government and the system," Lamar continued.

Lamar has addressed his faith in the public square before, especially in his music. America Magazine reports his theology focuses on love and justice. Andy Mineo called him the biggest Christian rapper of all time.

"[I'm] not a person that's putting it in your head—'believe this, believe this, believe this,'" Lamar said in 2011. "I'm going through something, I'm a sinner and I'm trying to figure myself out. It never sounds preachy. It sounds like a person who's really confused by what the world has put upon him."

In 2014, he dressed as black Jesus for Halloween.

Doubtful of his faith? Just listen to this confession in intro to Good Kid, m.A.A.d City:

"Lord God, I come to you a sinner, and I humbly repent for my sins. I believe that Jesus is Lord. I believe that you raised Him from the dead. I will ask that Jesus will come into my life and be my Lord and Savior. I receive Jesus to take control of my life that I may live for Him from this day forth. Thank you, Lord Jesus, for saving me with your precious blood. In Jesus' name, Amen."

