Man Drops Serious Cash to Transform Into a Genderless Alien

Vinny Ohh says he wants to be a genderless alien. ( YouTube )

A Los Angeles-based make-up artist has spent $50,000 to transform into a genderless alien.

"I want to be a sexless alien being; I want my outside to reflect how I feel on the inside," Vinny Ohh told The Daily Mail. "The overall image I want to do is an alien. I want to be a hybrid, not male or female. I've wanted to be sexless and genderless since I was 17, I've been going to doctors to see if it's possible but had no luck. I don't want people to think I'm trying to change into a woman. I could live without sexual organs."

Thus far, Ohh has reportedly had more than 110 procedures and plans to drop at least $160,000 more to remove his belly button and any biological indication of gender.

"When people ask me how I'd label myself, I tell them an 'extra-terrestrial, hot mess, self-obsessed.' It's becoming my slogan," Ohh says.

Ohh was featured on E!'s plastic surgery show, Botched.

E! reports:

"My first surgery was my nose, it's really crooked, I had a bump," Vinny explains. "When I woke up from surgery I was black and blue and green and swollen ... I loved it, it was different. But when the swelling went down my nose was still curved ... so discouraged."

Vinny then says that he wants to look like his "version of perfect" which is "not like anything else that anyone has ever wanted to be."

"And that is why I call myself an alien," he reveals.

