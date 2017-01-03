Is the New 'Beauty and the Beast' Disney's Gayest Film Ever?

Actors Dan Stevens (L) and Emma Watson ( REUTERS/Neil Hall )

And now back to our regularly scheduled cultural suicide.

According to The Telegraph, Disney's new live-action Beauty and the Beast "will star a manservant exploring his sexuality." Super.

Apparently, Emma Watson's Beauty has gotten a feminist makeover, and the character of LeFou has the hots for his boss, Gaston.

The Telegraph cites an interview director Bill Condon did with the gay magazine Attitude. "LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," he said. "And Josh [Gad, who plays LeFou] makes something really subtle and delicious out of it."

We'll take his word for it on "delicious," but judging by the over-the-top campiness of the accompanying clip, subtle it ain't. If straight people had dreamed up Gad's mincing musical number, they'd be called bigots—and that's not even the "gay moment" Condon promises at the end of the movie.

It sounds like the whole story has been recast according to liberal identity politics. Dan Stevens, who plays Beast, said as much:

It's about that sense of persecution. Belle is seen as a bit of a freak within her community, this girl who reads and invents things and is a bit too clever for the local establishment. And Beast is obviously persecuted because of his appearance.

So why not toss in the gays? Attitude Editor-in-Chief Matt Cain "applaud[ed] Disney for being brave enough" to make what his magazine called the studio's "gayest film ever," though it's uncertain what's courageous about finally bowing to the most fashionable grievance group there is. As The Telegraph said, the movie "comes after years of pressure from some fans, who have petitioned for more representation of the LGBTQ community on screen."

Maybe some are "fans," but pressure has been pretty steady from lefty media like Salon and Entertainment Weekly, and of course, the gay speech police at GLAAD.

They finally got what they wanted, and Cain, for one, is super-excited. "By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene," he said, "the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural ..."

As I said, back to our regularly scheduled cultural suicide.

