Top Supermodel Adriana Lima Says 'The Church Is in Me'

Model Adriana Lima ( REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Top supermodel Victoria's Secret Angel Adriana Lima says her career has not exactly replaced the Roman Catholic faith of her youth.

Before hitting the runways in the fashion capitals of the world, though, Lima says she wanted to be a nun. This drive pushes her to read the Bible before every show and go to church every day, according to Ocean Drive.

But when she talks about her faith, she doesn't talk about Jesus.

"The church is in me—I always connect," she says. "If you're connected with the divine and always have pure intentions with everything you're doing, you're protected by the angels ... I'm very spiritual. I believe in nature, I believe in energy, I believe in spirits."

Despite her spirituality, Lima appears to indulge in her sexualized appearance, frequenting Maxim pages and lingerie shoots and shows.

Other Victoria's Secret models like Nicole Weider and Kylie Bisutti left the runways in favor of a new life in Christ.

"My body should only be for my husband and it's just a sacred thing," Bisutti said in 2012. "I didn't really want to be that kind of role model for younger girls because I had a lot of younger Christian girls that were looking up to me and then thinking that it was OK for them to walk around and show their bodies in lingerie to guys." She continued: "Victoria's Secret was my absolutely biggest goal in life, and it was all I ever wanted career-wise. I actually loved it while I was there, it was so much fun and I had a blast. But the more I was modeling lingerie—and lingerie isn't clothing—I just started becoming more uncomfortable with it because of my faith. I'm Christian, and reading the Bible more, I was becoming more convicted about it."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.