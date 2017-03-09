Stephen Baldwin Stars in Faith-Based Human Trafficking Film

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Strong Foundation Films is proud to announce that the new faith-based feature film, RUN, will premiere on March 9, 2017 at the Palladium IMAX (17703 IH-10 West) in San Antonio, Texas before expanding to select cities nationwide. The film's cast will walk the red carpet as well as numerous VIPs, including activist, author and Fox News contributor Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tickets for the red-carpet premiere event are now on sale at www.RunFeatureFilm.com.

The faith-based dramatic thriller stars Stephen Baldwin (The Usual Suspects, Bio-Dome, Born on the Fourth of July); Taylor Murphy (Scream: The TV Series, The Middle, MTV's Awkward) and Josiah Warren (The Prophet's Son, Scarlett, In Over My Head), who also directs the film. RUN follows Levi (Warren), a young businessman who marries a passionate journalist who reports on human trafficking and fights to expose it. On their wedding night, Natalie (Murphy) is kidnapped and sold into sex slavery. Levi goes on the hunt for his wife, chasing clues wherever he can find them, leading him to Jeff Conners (Baldwin)—a crime lord with no mercy. Will Levi be able to find his wife before she is moved out of the country? Only with the help of God can Levi find the strength to fight.

Numerous anti-human trafficking organizations will be participating in the RUN premiere including Alamo Area Coalition Against Trafficking (AACAT), Embassy of Hope, Freedom Youth Project, Rape Crisis Center, Alamo Youth Center, Ransomed Life, A21 Freedom Chasers, Path Now Global, Heidi Search Center, No Strings Attached and New Life Refuge Ministries.

RUN Official Trailer from Strong Foundation Films on Vimeo.

