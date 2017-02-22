Facebook Backpedaling After Banning Christian Mom for Posting Bible Verse

Activist Mommy Elizabeth Johnston ( Facebook )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Facebook backpedaled after shuddering activist and Christian homeschool mom Elizabeth Johnston's account for posting a Bible verse.

"Where have I been? I was banned from Facebook for 3 days because I quoted what the Bible says about homosexuality," she shared on her "Activist Mommy" page. "Facebook is now censoring Christian speech! Facebook allows the most vile speech and photos yet censors Christian speech and the Bible. I'm out of 'Facebook jail' for now, but the threat to delete my page if I continue to speak on this is still very real. I will not be intimidated. You can physically place me in jail for all I care...I will not be silenced. You can read what I wrote below, which Facebook deleted. Let's see if this post gets deleted. Please share far and wide with the hashtag #FacebookCensorsBible #Censorship #biblecensorship #christiancensorship #Facebookcensorship."

The media giant later apologized, saying the temporary freezeout was a mistake.

Johnston says the post in question was more than 6 months old at the time Facebook banned it.

Her censored post quoted Leviticus, which calls homosexuality an abomination and detestable.

Once Johnston's page was restored, she says she was banned again for calling out Facebook for its liberal bias.

Though Facebook has since apologized, it appears Johnston's battle is far from over. Shortly after Facebook's apology, she says reports began to flow in that some forms of censorship were still occurring.

"I am gathering evidence," Johnston wrote Feb. 23. "Please send me any information or screenshots or explanations you have to show me how my Activist Mommy page is being censored. One person told me my videos had no share buttons on them while everyone else's do. Another woman just told me nothing happens when she clicks share on my posts, while she can share other people's posts (angry emojis). I realize some of you can still share my posts, but FB may be able to control the amount of sharing. Somethin's smelling rotten to me! (Sick emoji) This is a national news story right now. It's time to lift the skirt on this biased social media censorship! Help me by sharing and praying!! #ActivistMommy #censorship #BibleNotHateSpeech."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.