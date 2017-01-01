Naghmeh Abedini Says 'Fifty Shades' Flaunts 'Dark, Evil' Culture

Naghmeh Abedini with her children. ( Naghmeh Abedini/Facebook )

First she was a tireless advocate for her then-husband, Saeed Abedini, as guards tortured him in an Iranian prison.

Weeks before his release, she backed out of the spotlight, claiming Saeed had a devastating pornography habit and abused her.

This week, Naghmeh is fighting domestic violence, calling attention to the #50DollarsNot50Shades campaign meant to highlight just how culturally devastating the popular franchise is.

"Recently I was made aware of a social media movement with the hashtag #50dollarsnot50shades. I have thought this is a wonderful way to counter the devastating affects [sic] of these kinds of movies and the porn industry by donating to woman's shelters," Naghmeh posted to Facebook.

"I will be donating $50 to the local woman's shelter. I encourage you all to do the same as you feel led. These kinds of movies and the porn industry promote a culture of abuse that is so dark and evil and it feeds into serious social issues such as domestic violence, child pornography (and child abuse) as well as human trafficking and slavery," she continued.

Fifty Shades Darker, the sequel to Fifty Shades of Grey, hit theaters earlier this month.

Over Valentine's Day weekend, the erotic story earned a whopping $11 million, bringing the box-office total thus far to more than $60 million.

In addition to #50DollarsNot50Shades, other campaigns are fighting the series they allege is filled with abuse and domestic violence.

"Hundreds of people are here and they're here to celebrate a film that glamorizes and normalizes abusive behavior," Christian activist and abuse prevention expert Natalie Collins says. "As the recent women's marches demonstrate, gender equality continues to be an unachievable goal, whilst powerful, abusive men gain greater power. Fifty Shades Darker is further normalizing abuse, and we are seeking to peacefully protest its messages and educate people about abusive behavior."

