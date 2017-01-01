Country Music Star Reveals Secret Sin That Nearly Destroyed His Life

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Country music performer Dave Robbins once thought his marriage—and his life—were essentially over. The founding member of the band Blackhawk had fallen into a "pit" of sin, straying outside of his marriage and facing other related struggles.

"Fifteen months ago, I thought my life was over, I thought my marriage was over," he said in a recent "I Am Second" video. "I grew up in church, knew about the Bible, knew about Jesus, but I didn't feel saved. I felt separated, ashamed and full of guilt and full of fear."

Robbins explained that he has had a lifetime of struggles with temptation, including alcohol, sex and pornography. But it was when his secret infidelity spun out of control that he almost lost everything.

"I had run out of lies, and my wife figured out what was going on," he said. But Robbins said he eventually found redemption, asking God to rescue him—and, as a result, his marriage and family were preserved.

Robbins' wife, Mary Lynn, also appeared in the poignant video, explaining the immense pain she felt upon learning about her husband's betrayal. In the end, though, she chose to forgive him.

"As painful as it was, as heartbreaking as it was, I still knew that I would be committed to my marriage vows," she said. "I knew I had to forgive him, and I was going to have to walk out that forgiveness."

