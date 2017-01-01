The Top 10 Best Movies for Your Family This Year

Baby Dory in 'Finding Dory' ( YouTube )

Here is the list of winners for Movieguide®'s 25th Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala, held Friday, Feb. 10 at the Universal Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles:

Lifetime Achievement Award for Communicating and Living the Good News to Pat Robertson, founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, the 700 Club and Operation Blessing

BEST MOVIES FOR FAMILIES

1 - MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN – Top Winner

2 - THE YOUNG MESSIAH

3 - SING

4 - THE JUNGLE BOOK (2016)

5 - FINDING DORY

6 - THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS

7 - TROLLS

8 - QUEEN OF KATWE

9 – ZOOTOPIA

10 - PETE'S DRAGON (2016)

BEST MOVIES FOR MATURE AUDIENCES

1 - GOD'S NOT DEAD 2 – Top Winner

2 - HACKSAW RIDGE

3 - CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR

4 - RISEN

5 – SILENCE

6 - BEN-HUR (2016)

7 - THE FINEST HOURS

8 - SULLY

9 - EDDIE THE EAGLE

10 - HAIL, CAESAR!

EPIPHANY PRIZE FOR MOST INSPIRING MOVIE OF 2016

Winner: THE YOUNG MESSIAH

Other nominees: HACKSAW RIDGE, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, GOD'S NOT DEAD 2, RISEN, SILENCE, BEN-HUR (2016), HAIL, CAESAR!

EPIPHANY PRIZE FOR MOST INSPIRING TV PROGRAM OF 2016

Winner: DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE

Other nominees: THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS, THE BRIDGE PART 2, A TIME TO DANCE, OPERATION CHRISTMAS, POCAHONTAS: DOVE OF PEACE, AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES: 20-22: Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension

FAITH & FREEDOM AWARD FOR PROMOTING POSITIVE AMERICAN VALUES IN MOVIES

Winner: HACKSAW RIDGE

Other Nominees: CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR, GOD'S NOT DEAD 2, SULLY, SING, QUEEN OF KATWE, HAIL, CAESAR!

FAITH & FREEDOM AWARD FOR PROMOTING POSITIVE AMERICAN VALUES IN TV

Winner: OPERATION CHRISTMAS

Other Nominees: POCAHONTAS: DOVE OF PEACE, THE BRIDGE PART 2, DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE, THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS,

AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES: 20-22: Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension

GRACE AWARDS FOR MOST INSPIRING ACTING IN MOVIES

WINNING ACTOR: Adam Greaves-Neal - THE YOUNG MESSIAH

Other Nominees: Joseph Fiennes – RISEN, Robert Pike Daniel - HAIL, CAESAR!, David A.R. White - GOD'S NOT DEAD 2, Andrew Garfield - HACKSAW RIDGE, Cliff Curtis - RISEN, Rodrigo Santoro, - BEN-HUR (2016), Josh Brolin - HAIL, CAESAR!

WINNING ACTRESS: Melissa Joan Hart - GOD'S NOT DEAD 2

Other Nominees: Kylie Rogers - MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, Jennifer Garner - MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN

GRACE AWARD FOR MOST INSPIRING ACTING IN TELEVISION

WINNING ACTOR: Devielle Johnson - A TIME TO DANCE

OTHER NOMINEES: Ed McGinley - THE BRIDGE PART 2,

Tyler Perry - THE PASSION: NEW ORLEANS, Gerald McRaney - DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE, Marc Blucas - OPERATION CHRISTMAS

WINNING ACTRESS: Faith Ford - THE BRIDGE PART 2

OTHER NOMINEES: Alyvia Alyn Lind - DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE, Dolly Parton - DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS OF MANY COLORS: CIRCLE OF LOVE, Natalia Cordova-Buckley - AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.LD.: SEASON 3: EPISODES 20-22 - Emancipation, Absolution, Ascension

Author of The Culture-Wise Family and How to Succeed in Hollywood (Without Losing Your Soul), Dr. Ted Baehr is chairman of the Christian Film & Television Commission® (CFTVC) and its family guide to movies and entertainment, Movieguide® (www.movieguide.org).

Now in their 32nd year, CFTVC and Movieguide® are the largest, longest-running international, non-profit ministry dedicated to "redeeming the values of the entertainment industry by influencing industry executives and by informing and equipping the public about the influence of the entertainment media."

Movieguide®'s Annual Faith & Values Awards Gala (www.movieguideawards.com) honors the best, most family-friendly movies and television programs honoring God and inspiring audiences with messages of faith, hope, goodness, justice, redemption, forgiveness and true divine love. At the Awards, Dr. Baehr presents highlights from Movieguide®'s Annual Report to the Entertainment Industry, a comprehensive financial analysis of the movie business showing what kinds of movies and what kinds of movie content moviegoers favor the most with their hard-earned money.

