Atheist Bill Nye Targets Christians in New Netflix Series

A promotional poster for Bill Nye's new show. ( YouTube )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

For years, the liberal media have given Bill Nye a platform to rant about his liberal views, and now Netflix will give him an entire show.

Nye, "The Science Guy," is one of the media's favorite global-warming alarmists. He will star in a new Netflix show called Bill Nye Saves the World which will debut in the Spring of 2017.

Variety's TV Editor Laura Prudom reported that the show will attempt to refute religious leaders and politicians who espouse "anti-scientific claims." Nye told Variety each episode will take on "complex scientific issues facing us today" such as "vaccinations, genetically modified foods and climate change."

CNN, NBC, MSNBC, CBS and ABC have all had Nye on to bash creationism theory or to hype the threat of man-made global warming. During a blizzard in Jan. 2015, he told MSNBC viewers the "storm is connected to climate change" and said those who would use a snowstorm to dispute global warming were "unglued." In 2010, he even labeled Americans who are skeptical of climate change "unpatriotic."

Bashing creationists, Nye has said that skepticism of evolution is an "extraordinary world view. And as I say, by extraordinary, I mean obviously wrong."

Unsurprisingly, Nye has also denied the existence of God altogether (though he said 100 percent certainty isn't possible), but what may be surprise some people is that he is not a scientist. "The Science Guy's" education is actually a degree in engineering. He worked as an engineer for Boeing and performed stand-up comedy before gaining the nickname "The Science Guy" and earning national fame with the Disney show Bill Nye the Science Guy.

Nye is also the CEO of the Planetary Society, a nonprofit that seeks to empower the "world's citizens to advance space science and exploration."

"With the right science and good writing, we'll do our best to enlighten and entertain our audience. And, perhaps we'll change the world a little," Nye said of the new show.

This article originally appeared on NewsBusters.org.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.