How One Man Broke the Shackles of Homosexuality to Embrace His Call to Be 'Beloved'

Anger held him captive. Rejection flowed through his heart. Bitterness isolated him from the only purifying love there is.

"Little did I know I was chasing a ghost that would never fulfill me, a darkness that masqueraded as an angel of light. If it were Rome, I would have worshipped at the altar of Aphrodite or Eros. The predominant message around me was that eros love was the highest of the loves, and how dare those pious Christians deprive me of the highest form of transcendence possible. Agape love was a saccharine dream, not the love on the cross," former gay rights activist David Bennett says.

But the voice of truth spoke to him. It called him "Beloved." Still, he hesitated.

His mother, a charismatic Christian, tried to preach the love of Christ. He scoffed.

It wasn't until one day when Bennett met a young filmmaker that everything changed.

As she revealed her faith to me, I pushed back against her talk about God until she asked me one piercing question. "Have you experienced the love of God?" I didn't know you could experience God. I didn't know about the Holy Spirit. She offered me prayer, and suddenly I just said yes. As she prayed fervently, I felt an incredible sensation on the top of my head, a soft tingling that intensified. It felt as if someone was pouring a vial of oil over my head. The powerful sensation ran all over my body and then surged in power. In retrospect, I believe God was anointing me like Jesus in Isaiah 61 and baptizing me in his Holy Spirit. At this stage I started to weep and felt a voice say to me, "Do you want me?" three times.

