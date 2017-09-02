Does Love Actually Win? Billy Graham Answers

While Christ does love us, the opportunity for salvation only exists here on Earth. ( Public Domain )

Does God's love really win in the end? Popular universalists like Rob Bell promote the idea that salvation after death is possible.

But evangelist Billy Graham disagrees.

One reader asked him: "Will we have a second chance to decide for God after we die? My friend says she's banking on it. She admits she doesn't want anything to do with God right now, but she also doesn't want to be lost or miss out on heaven. What can I say to her?"

Graham doesn't sugarcoat the truth:

Nowhere does the Bible say (or even hint) that we might have a second chance to repent of our sins and accept God's offer of salvation after we die. The Bible is clear: "It is appointed for men to die once, but after this comes the judgment" (Heb. 9:27).

After all, if we don't want anything to do with God now, why would we want anything to do with Him after we die? It's almost ludicrous to think that a person who turns his or her back on God now will want to spend all eternity worshiping Him and serving Him and thanking Him for His love. The Bible solemnly warns, "And they were judged, each one by his works ... Anyone whose name was not found written in the Book of Life was thrown into the lake of fire" (Rev. 20:13c, 15).

Pray for your friend that God the Holy Spirit will convict her of her sin and rebelliousness and convince her of her need of Christ. God loves her, and only He can break through the barriers she has erected against Him.

In addition, ask God to make you a witness to her of Christ's love and peace. Does she see Christ in you? In spite of her attitude, down inside, her life is empty and restless, and only Christ can take this away and give her the peace and hope she lacks. Ask God to make you an instrument of His peace in her life.

