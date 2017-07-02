Lindsay Lohan Fuels Islamic Conversion Rumors by Quoting Prophet Muhammad

Lindsay Lohan captioned this photo with a quote from the Prophet Muhammad. ( Lindsay Lohan/Instagram )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Troubled celebrity Lindsay Lohan fueled rumors she converted to Islam by quoting the Prophet Muhammad on her Instagram account.

"What actions are most excellent? To gladden the heart of human beings, to feed the hungry, to help the afflicted, to lighten the sorrow of the sorrowful, and to remove the sufferings of the injured," she quoted from the Bukhari, a hadith of Islam.

The caption accompanies a photo of Lohan and a man sitting on the floor. It's one of five posts the star posted to the social media account since deleting everything and adding a popular Islamic saying as her bio.

Rumors first began to swirl in 2015 when Lohan was spotted holding a Quran. They reignited earlier this year after the social media purge.

"They crucified me for it in America," she said. "They made me seem like Satan. I was a bad person for holding that Koran ... I was so happy to leave [America] and go back to London after that because I felt so unsafe in my own country. If this [Islam] is something that I want to learn, this is my own will."

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.