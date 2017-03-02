How Prayer Shifted a Supernatural Battle That Nearly Killed One Woman

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

She was an unwed mother enveloped in darkness.

As the Brooklyn Tabernacle pastor's daughter climbed into her bed and called for sleep, something much sinister approached.

Chrissy Toledo says she saw a dark figure come toward her and claim both her life and that of her daughter, Susie. Yet as Toldeo warred against the figure, something greater was happening.

Her father's congregation, prompted by the Holy Spirit, had been praying all night.

"Our daughter Chrissy is really away from God. Everything about her and what she is to be is now upside down. We've done everything we can—there's only one answer. So we need to pray," her father, Pastor Jim Cymbala, said that night.

That's when a "cloud-like" entity slipped into Toledo's vision and vanquished the evil presence.

Now, Toledo leads the Chicago Tabernacle church with her husband Al. She recently penned The Girl in The Song.

You can see more of her testimony in the video.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.