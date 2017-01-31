Reba McEntire Turns 'Back to God' With New Gospel Album

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Country music superstar Reba McEntire is at it again. New music, new message—the power of God to hold us through the hard times.

"I needed it myself, going through 2 1/2 years of changes in my life," McEntire says of her new gospel album. "And who better to lean on than God? And that's who I needed to be listening to. And I needed that faith, that faith strengthened, that hope."

Reba: Sing It Now, Songs of Faith and Hope hinges on its most popular single, "Back to God":

"You gotta get down on your knees, believe/Fold your hands and beg and plead/Gotta keep on praying/You gotta cry, rain tears of pain/Pound the floor and scream His name/Cause we're still worth saving/Can't go on like this and live like this/We can't love like this/We gotta give this world back to God."

McEntire says it's partially a political message, an arena she's largely tried to avoid.

"I'm hearing from people ... about how [this song] has touched their heart and about how much we need this song at this time with all the trouble in the United States," she tells Fox News. "With all the differences of opinions, let's just give it back to God. It just seems to be very timely."

It appears the music icon is now using her platform to share just how authentic her relationship with God is.

"This isn't just entertainment," she tells USA Today. "It's not a country album. It's deeper than that. It's about changing lives. It's a message from God. That's why I'm here, not to be rich and famous and popular, but to help people. I'm the conduit or, as I call it, the water hose. That's what God wanted me to be when He gave me this voice: I'm supposed to stand up and give His message. If I can touch just one person, that's worth the whole project."

Watch the video to see her in action.

