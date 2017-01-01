Why Is It the Meanest People Have the Most 'Blessings' While Good People Go Without?

Paul tells us to be content in everything, but what about when crummy people have an overflow of earthly blessings? ( CarSpotter/Flickr/CC )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

Paul tells us to be content in everything, but what about when crummy people have an overflow of earthly blessings?

Biblically, we as believers know our treasures are stored up in heaven, but a little extra here on Earth wouldn't hurt.

Surely, we think, we'd be better stewards than that person with a bad attitude.

A reader asked Billy Graham a similar question: "Some of the meanest, most selfish people I know have been very successful and have made lots of money. How do you explain this? Why does God bless people like that, and yet He seems to ignore good people?"

Wise as always, Graham was ready with an answer:

You aren't the first person to ask this question, nor will you be the last—because sometimes it does look like God blesses people who don't deserve it. Centuries ago, the prophet Habakkuk complained to God, "Why do you tolerate wrongdoing? ... Why are you silent while the wicked swallow up those more righteous than themselves?" (Hab. 1:3, 13, NLT).

The Bible admittedly doesn't answer all our questions about God's ways; only in eternity will we fully understand them. But God's Word does remind us of three important truths—truths we easily forget. First, it reminds us that wealth is not necessarily a sign of God's blessing. In fact, some of the unhappiest people I've known over the years have been people with great wealth—and yet their lives were empty.

Second, the Bible reminds us that life's greatest blessings come from knowing Christ and walking with Him every day. A person may be poor as far as this world's goods are concerned—but rich beyond measure if they know Christ. Jesus said, "Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they shall be filled" (Matt. 5:6, MEV).

Finally, the Bible reminds us that someday we will all stand before God. In that day, we won't be asked for the size of our bank account or the importance of our jobs. We'll only be asked one question: Have you put your faith and trust in Christ alone for your salvation? Don't be envious of what others have, but make certain of your commitment to Christ.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.