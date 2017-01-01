If God Wants Me to Enjoy My Life and Be Happy, Why Can't I Sleep Around?

Even if it seems like it now, you're not missing out by not sleeping around. ( Wil Taylor/Flickr/CC )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

In a swipe-right, hook-up culture, sex is all the rage.

Promiscuity isn't a new concept, but ready access to it is. Even for Christians, striving for sexual purity can be difficult. We see our non-Christian friends having fun while we try to wait on the Lord.

One reader asked Billy Graham how to handle it: "All my friends are sexually active and having a good time, so why shouldn't I? You'll probably tell me that God wants me to say no, but doesn't He want us to enjoy life?"

Wise as ever, the evangelist knew exactly what to say:

Yes, God does want us to enjoy life—and that's precisely why He has put some "fences" or boundaries around our sexuality. He knows that without them, we'll end up harming not only ourselves but also those around us—sometimes in very serious ways. The Bible says, "Escape from sexual immorality. ... therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit, which are God's" (1 Cor. 6:18a, 20b).

Why does God command us to avoid sexual impurity? One reason is because He knows the dangers we face when we fall into immorality. Some of these are physical; almost every day, we get emails and letters from people who are facing an unexpected pregnancy or a sexually transmitted disease. But many of the dangers are emotional and spiritual—guilt, conflict, depression and so forth.

Never forget: God gave us the gift of our sexuality, and He meant for it to be a joyous expression of love between a husband and wife. When practiced outside of marriage, however, sex becomes selfish and even manipulative—the opposite of true, self-giving love. I know the pressures you face are great—but God has something far greater reserved for you if you'll only follow His plan for your life.

You are facing one of the most important decisions you will ever make, and I pray you won't choose the wrong path. But you're facing an even greater decision—and that is who will be the Lord of your life. By a simple prayer of faith, commit your life to Jesus Christ and make it your goal to follow Him. He loves you, and His way is always best.

Leaders are readers! Subscribe now and get 3 magazines for the price of 1. Get Ministry Today, Charisma and SpiritLed Woman all for $24. YES - Sign me up!

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Click Here to draw closer to God!

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.