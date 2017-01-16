Woman Takes on Role of Jesus in Controversial Broadway Play

Morgan James played Jesus in 'Jesus Christ Superstar.' ( Courtesy Kristen Lacombe/Facebook/Morgan James )

A woman played the Son of God in a recent performance of Jesus Christ Superstar. The all-female cast performed the controversial musical earlier this week.

The play follows the ministry of Jesus but through the eyes of Judas.

Noted Broadway actress Morgan James played Jesus, while Shoshana Bean embodied Judas.

"Jesus Christ Superstar illuminates the transcendent power of the human spirit with a passion that goes straight to the heart," Highline reports.

"I'm so excited. It feels like Christmas morning! Which is fitting, cause, you know... #JCS11617" James tweeted.

One fan wrote: "Last night I experienced the Holy Spirit seeing @ShoshanaBean @morganajames & the cast of JCS. An inspirational night I'll never forget."

