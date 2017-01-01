Muslim Sends Poignant Message to Persecuted Christians

A man stands by a handmade cross and explains its backstory. ( Facebook )

While the world plots to divide Israel in favor of the nation's Palestinian Muslim neighbors, a few countries over, one man did something shocking.

Marwan, a Muslim, wanted to send a strong message to his Christian counterparts. The Islamic State had destroyed his icons as well as the Christian churches during its reign of terror in Mosul.

ISIS tore down icons, statues, crosses and more, essentially telling believers, "Leave or die." Followers of Jesus were no longer welcome in one of the oldest Christian cities.

Marwan says the Islamic State was wrong. He decided to step in and do something about it. Instead of ransacking the already-destroyed churches, he built a cross.

