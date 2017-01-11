Classic Romance Game Show Reappears with a Drastic Immoral Twist

'Love Connection' host Andy Cohen. ( YouTube )

Classic romance game show Love Connection will return to your television, but this time with an immoral twist: Gay people will be counted among those looking for televised attraction.

"I was a huge fan of the original Love Connection, and hosting the new version allows me to do one of the things I love most: meddling in people's personal lives," new host Andy Cohen says.

Cohen, a gay man, also hosts Watch What Happens Live and many Bravo reunion shows. Cohen will co-executive produce with The Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss as the executive producer.

Each episode will feature single men and/or women in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they will dish the dirt in front of a live studio audience, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Gay and lesbian characters on television are at an all-time high, according to a report last year.

