Fellow Gospel Singer Yolanda Adams Slams Kim Burrell for Comments Against Eddie Long

Fellow gospel singer Yolanda Adams slammed Kim Burrell for comments against Bishop Eddie Long.

"As a Person who has Gay Relatives and Friends, I had to put these Words in the Atmosphere to combat the unwarranted and unproven attack on My Friend Bishop Long," Adams posted to Facebook. "Hateful Words are never profitable to the Cause of Christ in the World. Jesus said 'They will know you by your Love.' LOVE YALL."

In a now viral clip, Burrell called homosexuality perverted and implied Long's deteriorating condition was due to an HIV/AIDS infection.

"I've never seen anything as heartbreaking as watching Bishop Eddie Long go down to nothing. It is an embarrassment to the church. 'Cause nobody would be (thinking) that you have AIDS unless a homosexual man didn't come out and reveal what you did behind closed doors ... they have yet to deny it," she said.

Long, the pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, lost an extreme amount of weight over the last year.

"I am recovering from a health challenge that I trust God to deliver me from. It is unrelated to the eating for life diet consisting of mostly raw vegetables that I am continuing as part of a holistic approach to good health," Long said in a statement.

Amid hospice rumors, Long appeared on stage at his church on the arm of one of his congregation members. He says he is no longer taking calls from his congregation members.

"I know a lot of you try to contact me, and call me and text me. I can't return all the texts, I get all the love. Just know I can't do it. It's just too many, too many," Long said. "But it makes me feel good to see all them folks that's praying for me. I want you to know because one reason I can't even when some ... is because everybody want to ask questions. I don't want to rehearse facts."

Lawsuits filed against Long years ago alleged he had sexual misconduct with young men in his church. Long settled the lawsuits in 2011.

