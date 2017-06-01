HBO Launching Shameful, Lewd Attack on Church

Jude Law as the young pope. ( YouTube )

Over 24,000 Catholics are shocked and protesting HBO's upcoming TV series The Young Pope, starring Jude Law as Pope Pius XIII.

Robert Newhouse's review in The Yale Herald remarks about the series:

"Its critique of the church is superficial—pornographic, even, relying on the cheap shock factor."

"The above headlines describe 'a salacious scene,'" said America Needs Fatima director Robert Ritchie. "This lewd attack on the papacy itself is shocking. Like all Catholics, I am highly offended by HBO planning to air this program."

In response to The Young Pope, Catholics are signing on to a nationwide online petition protest.

"The pope is portrayed as struggling with his vow of celibacy," Ritchie observed. "The wife of one of the pope's Swiss Guards clandestinely meets with the pope and there the two adulterously 'help' one another in the way the many press reports are describing."

The movie's lewd content, with a world-famous actor portraying the pope to millions of HBO subscribers, is a great offense to Catholics.

Anti-Catholicism in the public square is on the rise. But The Young Pope is shocking Catholics into reacting in a way that may deter the entertainment industry from further attacks on the faith.

