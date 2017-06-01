Billy Graham: How You Should Respond to False Prophets

Who's knocking on your door? ( Spyros Papaspyropoulos/Flickr/CC )

Welcome to 2017, where truth is relative, as are morals. Many people claim to have Jesus, but their actions do not line up with the Word.

Take this example from a Billy Graham reader:

A couple came to our door the other day and said they wanted to read the Bible to us. They were very friendly, but later my uncle said we shouldn't have let them in because they belong to a cult. Now they want to come back and talk to us about their beliefs. Should we let them?

Graham responded:

Although you don't identify the organization or group that this couple represents, you are wise to be cautious—and in this instance, I urge you to heed your uncle's advice. Only a few decades after Jesus' ministry, the Bible warned that "many false prophets have gone out into the world" (1 John 4:1b).

No doubt this couple is sincere, but elsewhere in your letter, you give two clues that indicate they represent a non-Christian group or cult. First, they do not accept the Bible—and only the Bible—as the Word of God. Instead, they add to the Bible by placing the writings of their founder on the same level as the Bible (although they actually contradict the Bible and deny its clear teaching at crucial points).

The other clue is that they deny Jesus Christ is the unique Son of God, sent from heaven to save us from our sins by His death and resurrection. But the Bible's teaching is clear: Jesus Christ was God in human flesh, who alone is able to save us as we put our faith and trust in Him. The Bible says, "Salvation is found in no one else" (Acts 4:12, NIV).

Don't be misled, but by a simple prayer of faith turn to Jesus Christ and invite Him to come into your lives today. Then ask Him to guide you to a church where you'll learn from the Bible and grow stronger in your faith.

