3 Celebrity Deaths This Week Have One Thing in Common

Franklin Graham preaches at a crusade in Myanmar. ( BGEA/Courtesy )

The deaths of George Michael, Richard Adams and Carrie Fisher all have one thing in common, evangelist Franklin Graham says.

They died.

He shared his thoughts on Facebook:

This week pop icon George Michael passed away at age 53, Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher died at 60, and award winning Watership Down author Richard Adams died at the age of 96. From the unknown to the most well-known, we all have something in common—death. Our time on earth is brief—the Bible says like "a vapor." And each of us will stand before Almighty God to give an account. The decision that will determine where we spend eternity is whether we have believed in His Son, Jesus Christ, trusting Him as our Savior and following Him as Lord. There are no VIP passes or exceptions. Jesus said, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me" (John 14:6). I hope each of these people had made that all-important decision before they took their last breath on earth—Have you? If you haven't, call on Him today. Don't delay.

Following his post, Fisher's mother, Debbie Reynolds, died, but Graham's sentiment remains.

