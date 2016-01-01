Inspirational Speaker, Author Faces Major Backlash for Advocating for Canceling Christmas Church Services

Inspirational speaker and author Jon Acuff was called all sorts of names over a recent tweet. ( Jon Acuff/Facebook )

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

It started with a simple tweet. By day's end, Jon Acuff was labeled an "idolater," and followers demanded he repent.

What was so controversial?

This: "Shoutout to churches cancelling services this Sunday. We pastor's kids often leave faith because the church stole our Christmas every year."

The verbal bullets flew.

"@JonAcuff I feel like your an idolater who needs to be called to repentance and marked as such. Repent." One person tweeted.

Another posted: "@JonAcuff if you're an enemy of the cross, I'll surely pray for your salvation."

Acuff took it in stride, posting his rendition of the evil Kermit meme to get some laughs.

But still, followers were livid.



One person wrote: "I can't get past how worldly this post is. Christmas is about Jesus, NOT presents and family. I'm thankful my church is having service this Sunday. This post comes off as extremely selfish. Some people have no one to spend Christmas with."



Yet support abounded for the funny, financial man.



"@JonAcuff I feel like the people jumping down your throat over this have never had the experience of working in a church. #burnout" one person tweeted.



Another shared, "@JamieKocur @JonAcuff preach it! Doesn't just affect pastors and fams. Takes huge # of ppl to have worship #church staff."

Still another: "I feel like the only thing you could ever be accused of idolizing is queso. And we all know that you see queso as a true gift from Jesus Himself. So don't worry! We've all got your back!"

By day's end, though, Acuff appeared to have enough with the vitriol.

"Dear Christians, whenever atheists say we're unloving, this is why. We do this to each other. We've become the people Christ fought against most, the self-righteous religious who have all of the rules but none of the grace. Why do people who don't know my Lord show me more forgiveness than those that do?" he posted.

With Christmas around the corner, what are you going to do? Sound off in the comments.

3 Reasons Why you should read Life in the Spirit. 1) Get to know the Holy Spirit. 2) Learn to enter God's presence 3) Hear God's voice clearly! Go deeper!

Has God called you to be a leader? Ministry Today magazine is the source that Christian leaders who want to serve with passion and purpose turn to. Subscribe now and receive a free leadership book.

-

See an error in this article? This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.