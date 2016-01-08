YEAR IN REVIEW: Ray Comfort Dismantles Atheism With One Scientific Question

Filmmaker Ray Comfort has released his latest project, The Atheist Delusion. ( YouTube )

This article was published August 1st.

Filmmaker Ray Comfort, whose movies have been seen by millions, claims to destroy atheism with one scientific question, which he reveals in a new movie called "The Atheist Delusion."

Comfort, cohost of the award-winning television program "The Way of the Master," said regarding atheists' assertions that there is no God, "Having to point out the existence of the Creator is like having to point out the sun at noon on a clear day. Despite this, a popular skeptic adage is 'Extraordinary claims demand extraordinary evidence,' and thanks to modern science we have that extraordinary evidence. Outspoken atheists such as Bill Maher and Richard Dawkins say that they would believe in God if there was scientific evidence. This movie calls their bluff."

After reviewing the film, author and CNN consultant Matt Barber said, "Somehow you managed in less than an hour to make the case, beyond any reasonable doubt, for the Creator God ... This is your masterpiece."

Filmmaker Alex Kendrick (Fireproof and War Room) called it "Powerful!" and said, "It will confirm that there is a God."

Ryan Gatti, State Senator for Louisiana, said, "Wow! No one can deny the Creator after seeing this!"

Comfort explained that he made the movie after taking a camera to Southern California universities and asking atheists a scientific question that he'd never asked atheists before. "To my astonishment, those who were open to reason changed their minds about the existence of God in minutes," Comfort claims. "You can see the light come on in their eyes. We also were able to interview outspoken atheist Professor Lawrence Krauss, the well-known theoretical physicist, and show the scientific flaw in his arguments against the existence of God."

According to the movie's promotional material, "'The Atheist Delusion' pulls back the curtain and reveals what is going on in the mind of those who deny the obvious. Follow a number of atheists as they go where the evidence leads and display an honesty that is rarely seen on film." Comfort said, "The movie reveals what every atheist prays he will never find."

A pre-release digital download of the movie was just released and is available now at AtheistMovie.com

