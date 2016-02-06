YEAR IN REVIEW: Ex-Witch: How Tattoos Relate to Occultic Blood Rituals

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

This article was published June 2nd.

As old-school theologians and hipster believers debate the biblical commands not to tattoo the body, a deeper truth lurks.

Ex-witch Beth, who herself has a handful of tattoos, says one cannot ignore the similarities to occult blood rituals.

"A blood ritual is a satanic ritual that is done as a covenant or pact. There are at least two people involved in this type of ritual. The person who is shedding their own blood, and the person who is invoking a demon and its power," Beth writes on her blog, The Other Side of Darkness.

"The person who is shedding their blood is the recipient in this transaction. They are giving their blood (life) in order to receive some sort of benefit, such as life, prosperity, fame, fortune or power. The cuts are now an open doorway for the entrance of evil spirits (demons) (that) you have granted permission. By agreeing to and participating in the shedding of your blood, you have (given) the devil a right to you. Often people who participate in a blood ritual also give over rights to future generations," she continues.

Beth recognizes a tattooed body is not necessarily one and the same as blood rituals. Even Christians who passionately serve Jesus have tattoos to mark their faith.

But one cannot ignore the parallels between tattoos and blood rituals.

"However, you are piercing your skin with a needle between 50 to 3,00 times a minute. You are also shedding your blood, and you are making a choice to pierce your skin and shed your blood," Beth writes.

"You also have to consider the person who is doing the tattoo. Where are they at religiously or spiritually? If they are another religion or hold spiritual beliefs of the New Age or occult, what does the tattoo mean to them? The one who holds the tattoo gun is the one who is shedding your blood. That is a very powerful position over you. If they are praying over you to their god or goddess, how does that affect you while you are openly submitting to them shedding your blood? Does it really matter if your tattoo is of a cross or a Bible verse in this case?"

Watch the video to see more of her explanations.

