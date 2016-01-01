YEAR IN REVIEW: Francis Chan: Stop Making Your Family an Idol

Join us on the new C-Pop podcast where Taylor and Jessilyn discuss, debate and sometimes deride pop culture with a strong sense of humor and a focus on Christ. Listen at charismapodcastnetwork.com.

This article was published March 28th.

Author and speaker Francis Chan issued a strong message to the church recently: Stop making your family an idol.

"... It's not about going out in the harvest and being a worker [anymore]. It's about 'Let's protect our family now ... let's keep us safe. Let's find some gated community and keep them all in our house—away from all the bad people.' There's no excuse for that," Chan said in a video posted to churchleaders.com.

"That's why so many of the kids, when they turn 18, they just ditch God altogether. Because they didn't see anything real in your life. They didn't see that [sense of] adventure, and you didn't put yourself in positions where God had to come through—and then [when] He comes through and your whole family is going, 'Wow, that was amazing! I am never going to leave that God.' No, you just create a little bubble for yourself ... how is God even going to operate in that?"

