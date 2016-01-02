YEAR IN REVIEW: Christian Rapper Renounces His Faith in Jesus as Great Falling Away Continues

Rapper Jahaziel says he is no longer a Christian. ( Facebook/Jahaziel )

This article was published January 4th.

Christian rapper Jahaziel denounced Christianity three days before the celebration of Christ's birth.

"A short while ago I turned away from 20 years as a professing Christian. I had a good job with a church organization, a house provided by the church, a large social circle of likeminded people, a career in gospel music, a worldwide fan base, a respected reputation & status within Christian and non Christian circles," Jahaziel wrote on Facebook.

In 2013, the U.K.-based rapper told CrossRhythms he was shying away from fame for the sake of the gospel.

Now, the tables have turned. The man Rapzilla called one of the most important U.K. artists in the history of Christian hip-hop has not only renounced his faith, he's questioning the foundation Christianity is built on.

In the Facebook post, Jahaziel told followers he cannot believe the Bible is the infallible Word of God.

He later posted a follow-up for those who were questioning his decision.

"You can believe the bible and its God all you want but to me he just demands my fear because he cannot earn my respect. I cannot possibly agree that he is love unless I ignore all the men, women and little children he has slaughtered throughout the entire bible," the post reads.

"But maybe some peoples Christian lenses won't allow them to see that - cool. Mine didn't either for s (sic) long time. I have tasted and seen - and my conclusion is that Christianity (it's flawed book, bloodthirsty god and mythical savior) i have found unsatisfactory and unworthy of my allegiance or worship unless by threatening to kill me if I don't - as Christianity does."

The statement seems ironic from the same man who penned the following lyrics:

Help me God

(So help me God) So if you hear I got my eyes to the hills

Tho' when's cometh my help

If I seem strong you know they strict fane of myself

You don't know how I fell them fell flat on my face

Crawled back on my knees he put me back by his grace

Now I'm back on the case

Closin' the mouths on my critics

They haters, doubters and (cynics) told me I'm out of my lyrics

But God's far from finished with me

In fact he just started

